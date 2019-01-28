Graham Potter: Change of 'environment' has improved form

Graham Potter spent the majority of his playing career as a full-back, including in the Premier League

Swansea City boss Graham Potter says a change in the "environment" has helped his team produce their best form.

Swansea look to make it seven games unbeaten when they host Birmingham City in the Championship on Tuesday night.

And Potter feels Swansea are reaping the rewards of the work done since Premier League relegation last season.

"We had to turn the environment from quite a negative one to one of opportunity, togetherness and positivity," Potter said.

"I think we are in our best form, the results would probably say that and our performances have been quite consistent I think.

"You have a first half of the season where we need to try to find out as much as we can about the squad.

"Players need to feel they are close to the starting XI and I think we've managed to get that.

"At the same time you're learning, you're making mistakes, working things out and hopefully improving as a result."

Swansea sit 11th in the Championship, six points short of the play-off places, and are also through to the last 16 of the FA Cup.

They have won four of their last five games in all competitions, but Potter has stressed that his team have plenty of room for improvement.

"Sometimes I think people want you to come in, wave your wand around and everything is perfect," added Potter.

"I'm sorry I'm not that good. I have to try my best, make mistakes and then put my hands up, take responsibility and move forward. I'd like the players to do that as well.

"Through that process I think you get improvement. Then hopefully that improvement can stay consistent, but we haven't got anything cracked that's for sure."

The Birmingham fixture sees Blues boss Garry Monk return to the club he served with distinction as both player and manager.

Monk captained Swansea in all four divisions - and lifted the League Cup - before guiding the club to their highest Premier League finish in 2014-15.

However, his time as manager ended in December 2015 after a run of one win in 11 games which left his team 15th in the top flight.

A little over three years later, Monk heads back to Swansea for the first time - a testimonial game aside - with Birmingham one point and two places below their opponents in the Championship table.

"Garry is a good guy who was a fantastic servant at Swansea," Potter said.

"He was a huge part of the success of this club. I am sure he will have an affinity with Swansea City and fantastic memories, but he will want to come here and win."