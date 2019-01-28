Alex Iacovitti: Oldham Athletic sign Nottingham Forest defender on loan

Alex Iacovitti has represented Scotland up to Under-21 level

Oldham Athletic have signed Nottingham Forest left-back Alex Iacovitti on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old previously had loan spells in League Two with Mansfield Town and Forest Green Rovers.

He cannot feature for the Latics against MK Dons on Tuesday, but could play against Morecambe on Saturday.

"The club aren't that far from the play-off places, so hopefully we can go on a run that gets us into the top seven," he told the club website.

