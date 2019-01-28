Kris Boyd: Kilmarnock challenge striker's red card at Aberdeen

Scottish Premiership: Kilmarnock v Hearts
Venue: Rugby Park Date: Friday, 1 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Kilmarnock have appealed against the red card shown to Kris Boyd in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Aberdeen.

Boyd, 35, was dismissed following his challenge on Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie and will serve a one-match ban unless the sending off is overturned.

Killie host Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Friday and the Rugby Park club say "a fast track hearing will be held later this week".

Steve Clarke's side are third in the Scottish Premiership.

