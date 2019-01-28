Jason Kerr: St Johnstone boss expects defender to sign new contract

Jason Kerr "fully understands the importance of playing regularly", says Tommy Wright

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v St Johnstone Venue: Celtic Park Date: Wednesday, 30 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website

Tommy Wright expects defender Jason Kerr to sign a new St Johnstone contract following reports of an unsuccessful bid from Barnsley.

"I don't discuss what goes between clubs but I think reports say £100,000 and that says it all," said boss Wright. "But Jason is not for sale.

"We do our business the way it should be done, not in the public domain.

"It is a non-story because he is not for sale, hasn't been for sale and won't be for sale."

Scotland Under-21 player Kerr, 21, has made 45 appearances for Saints, most of which have come this season, and is contracted until 2020.

"We are almost there with [the new contract], there has never been any doubt that he is going to sign, he has told me that he wants to stay and he feels the best place is here to develop his game and improve and keep playing football," explained Wright.

"That is very pleasing but not unexpected because he is a young player who still has a lot to do, a young player who is doing extremely well at the moment. He fully understands the importance of playing and playing regularly."

St Johnstone travel to Glasgow for their game in hand against Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic on Wednesday, seeking to consign Brendan Rodgers' side to a first home league defeat this season.

"They have been outstanding since they have come back after the winter break, they are creating a lot of chances, they are keeping clean sheets and scoring goals and they have the firepower," added Wright, whose side will return to Celtic Park in the Scottish Cup next month after another league meeting in Perth on Sunday.

"It is going to be an extremely difficult game and it is quite difficult to play them three times in 10 or 11 days as well but we have to deal with it and make sure we are right."