Match ends, Newport County 0, MK Dons 1.
Newport County 0-1 Milton Keynes Dons
MK Dons substitute Chuks Aneke struck late to spoil Newport County's warm-up for Saturdays FA Cup fifth round glamour tie with Manchester City.
Aneke drove home a rebound after Newport keeper Joe Day had saved a low shot from Jake Hesketh.
Both sides had chances, with Newport's Jamille Matt and visiting striker David Wheeler off target before the break.
Newport hit the woodwork more than once after the interval but were unable to break down the visitor's defence.
MK Dons showed real attacking intent in the last quarter and substitute Aneke netted his 13th goal of the campaign on 88 minutes to fire the visitors into the League Two promotion play off positions.
Line-ups
Newport
- 1Day
- 26Poole
- 5FranksSubstituted forSheehanat 90'minutes
- 28Demetriou
- 7Willmott
- 15Bakinson
- 17Bennett
- 3Butler
- 19KennedySubstituted forDolanat 70'minutes
- 9AmondSubstituted forMarsh-Brownat 82'minutes
- 11Matt
Substitutes
- 2Pipe
- 8Dolan
- 10Marsh-Brown
- 14Azeez
- 16Sheehan
- 25O'Brien
- 30Townsend
MK Dons
- 22Moore
- 16MartinSubstituted forHeskethat 75'minutes
- 4Walsh
- 26Cargill
- 25Brittain
- 18McGrandles
- 6Cissé
- 3Lewington
- 8Gilbey
- 14Agard
- 21WheelerSubstituted forAnekeat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Nicholls
- 5Baudry
- 10Aneke
- 11Hesketh
- 24Houghton
- 33Harley
- 34Walker
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
- Attendance:
- 2,860
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home11
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newport County 0, MK Dons 1.
Matthew Dolan (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conor McGrandles (MK Dons).
Foul by Regan Poole (Newport County).
Jake Hesketh (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Josh Sheehan replaces Fraser Franks.
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 0, MK Dons 1. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Tyreeq Bakinson.
Attempt blocked. Ousseynou Cissé (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Mickey Demetriou.
Jamille Matt (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor McGrandles (MK Dons).
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Keanu Marsh-Brown replaces Padraig Amond.
Attempt saved. Dan Butler (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Jamille Matt (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dean Lewington (MK Dons).
Attempt saved. Padraig Amond (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Mickey Demetriou.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Chuks Aneke replaces David Wheeler.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Jake Hesketh replaces Russell Martin.
Attempt missed. Conor McGrandles (MK Dons) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Matthew Dolan (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kieran Agard (MK Dons).
Foul by Jamille Matt (Newport County).
Ousseynou Cissé (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Matthew Dolan replaces Ben Kennedy.
Foul by Mickey Demetriou (Newport County).
Kieran Agard (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Padraig Amond (Newport County).
Ousseynou Cissé (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kieran Agard (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Tyreeq Bakinson (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Wheeler (MK Dons).
Ben Kennedy (Newport County) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Ben Kennedy (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Callum Brittain (MK Dons).
Hand ball by Alex Gilbey (MK Dons).
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Joe Day.
Attempt saved. David Wheeler (MK Dons) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.