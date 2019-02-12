Newport County 0-1 Milton Keynes Dons

MK Dons' victory ended a run of six defeats in their last seven away games

MK Dons substitute Chuks Aneke struck late to spoil Newport County's warm-up for Saturdays FA Cup fifth round glamour tie with Manchester City.

Aneke drove home a rebound after Newport keeper Joe Day had saved a low shot from Jake Hesketh.

Both sides had chances, with Newport's Jamille Matt and visiting striker David Wheeler off target before the break.

Newport hit the woodwork more than once after the interval but were unable to break down the visitor's defence.

MK Dons showed real attacking intent in the last quarter and substitute Aneke netted his 13th goal of the campaign on 88 minutes to fire the visitors into the League Two promotion play off positions.