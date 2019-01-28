Alan Hardy: Notts County owner 'mortified' by nude tweet

Media playback is not supported on this device Hardy apologies for 'accidental' nude tweet

Alan Hardy, the owner and chairman of Notts County, says he is "mortified" after including a nude image in a post on Twitter.

On Sunday, Hardy admitted posting the "inappropriate photo" in a tweet, which he deleted.

"I'm absolutely devastated and mortified by what's happened," Hardy told BBC East Midlands Today on Monday.

"I've apologised to my family, friends and work colleagues. Clearly it was an accident and I'm devastated by it."

The Football Association is looking into Hardy's conduct.

Later on Sunday, Hardy announced that he was putting the struggling League Two club up for sale.

When asked about the embarrassment his tweet brought to the club, Hardy said: "It's huge and all I can do is apologise to everyone at the club.

"I've made some huge mistakes on Twitter, I accept that."

The Nottingham businessman also confirmed that he has been in talks with investors for the past month and added that he will continue to finance the club's fight against relegation until a buyer is found.

"I'm not pulling up the drawbridge," he said. "Hopefully we've got two new players coming in this week.

"I'm still investing more money into the football club. I'm still there, ultimately until the last day when we find an investor."

Notts County are bottom of the English Football League and eight points from safety after 29 games.