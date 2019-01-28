Mark Cullen: Blackpool striker joins Carlisle United on loan

Mark Cullen scored in his most recent Blackpool appearance, a 3-2 FA Cup win over Exeter City

Carlisle United have signed striker Mark Cullen on loan from Blackpool until the end of the season.

Cullen has scored four goals in 16 appearances for the Tangerines during the current campaign but has not played since November because of injury.

He joined Blackpool in 2015 and scored the winner in the 2017 League Two play-off final against Exeter at Wembley.

The 26-year-old came through the youth ranks at Hull City, making 28 appearances for the Tigers.