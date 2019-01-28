Maryan Shved: Celtic medical for Karpaty Lviv's Ukraine winger

Maryan Shved (right) playing for Ukraine Under-21s against France

Maryan Shved is closer to joining Celtic, with manager Brendan Rodgers saying the winger was having a medical.

Rodgers revealed last week that the club were in talks to sign the 21-year-old Karpaty Lviv player, who has been capped once by Ukraine.

"There's a medical that's going on so hopefully over the next few days that can be organised," said boss Rodgers.

"Then he'll come back to here and we'll have a look and talk through what his development plan would be."

Asked whether there would be any other players in before Thursday's transfer deadline, Rodgers replied: "Maybe, there might be."

The Celtic boss confirmed Sunderland's interest in winger Lewis Morgan, who previously worked with Black Cats manager Jack Ross at St Mirren, and added there was interest but "nothing yet" regarding defender Jack Hendry.

"There's obviously one or two other clubs that are also interested," Rodgers said of Morgan.

"He and I have spoken at length in terms of the next step for Lewis. We believe that regular game time is going to be absolutely important for him. That move will hopefully take place for him.

"It's up to the player. All you can do is present the options for him and then ultimately it's where he's going to play."