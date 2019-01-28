Emre Can: Juventus midfielder has a night to forget against Lazio

Emre Can scored the opening goal in the 59th minute of the league match at Lazio - in his own net, unfortunately for the ex-Liverpool man

A week is a long time in football.

After 19 appearances, 11 as a substitute, things looked to be picking up for former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can at Juventus this time last week when he coolly slotted home his first Serie A goal as his team picked up yet another win, against Chievo.

Less than seven days later and the Italian champions were under serious threat of a first defeat since April after the Germany international headed into his own net in Sunday's match at Lazio.

He was spared after late goals by Joao Cancelo and Cristiano Ronaldo gave Juve a win that took them 11 points clear but the stats don't lie about the Germany international's forgettable evening.

The 25-year-old managed just 54 touches - nine more than goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny - one shot, one tackle and one interception while failing to register a key pass. And in addition to his own goal he picked up a yellow card.

It didn't go unnoticed on social media...

Straight away, his Wikipedia page was tampered with to show he'd scored a goal for Lazio...

Liverpool fans also got involved to highlight the struggles Can and Philippe Coutinho have faced since leaving the club.

But then, with Juventus and Barcelona sitting top of their respective leagues having collected trophies in the past six months, they've not done too badly...