Idrissa Gueye: Everton reject Paris-St-Germain bid for midfielder

Idrissa Gueye's contract at Everton runs until 2022

Everton have rejected an offer from Paris-St-Germain for midfielder Idrissa Gueye, says boss Marco Silva.

The 29-year-old, who joined the Goodson Park club from Aston Villa in 2016, has reportedly been the subject of a £21.5m bid from the French champions.

"My opinion is the same as the club's, and we rejected the offer," Silva said.

"He is one player we do not think to lose in this market. Of course, after some moments it can become a matter of money.

"From my point of view he is a really important player for us."

Gueye's deal with Everton runs until June 2022 and he has played in 20 of the side's 23 league games this season.

I'm not panicking - Silva

Meanwhile, Silva says he is "not panicking" over his side's recent form, which has left them 11th in the Premier League.

The Toffees followed up three defeats in their past four top-flight games with being knocked out of the FA Cup at Championship side Millwall on Saturday.

"One of the things we need to be as a club, as a squad, is more mature," said Silva, whose side travel to the top-flight's bottom club Huddersfield on Tuesday (19:45 GMT).

"When there were good results, you asked me if we could play for fifth or sixth position, and now after a bad run it looks like panic.

"In October, November, when we were playing well and doing what is our obligation as a club, what is our ambition as a club, and it looks fantastic and easy, I told you many, many things we need to improve because it was not as easy as it looks.

"I am not happy with the last month and a half with the last run, but I am not panicking.

"We as a club cannot panic. Even if we are not happy, even if the fans are really disappointed with the FA Cup result.

"I am also, but I am not panicking because we as a club cannot panic if we want to do the right things in the future."