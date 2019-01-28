Stuart Dallas: Leeds United winger sidelined with ankle injury
Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas has been sidelined for a further six weeks with an ankle injury.
The 27-year-old has been out since 1 December with a foot injury and picked up the latest knock in training.
The Northern Ireland international, who has also filled in at full-back this season, has made 16 appearances this campaign.
Marcelo Bielsa's men are top of the Championship, three points clear of second-placed Norwich City.