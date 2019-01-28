Trefor Lloyd Hughes: Football Association of Wales councillor steps down from Uefa role

Trefor Lloyd Hughes received an OBE in 2016 for his services to football on Anglesey

Former Football Association of Wales president Trefor Lloyd Hughes is to step down as a delegate to European football's governing body Uefa.

Hughes has served on the FAW council since 1989 and has also held the posts of treasurer and senior vice-president.

He has been an Uefa delegate for the past six years, attending international and club matches.

"My health hasn't been the best over the past few years and I'm 70 now, so something had to give," said Hughes,

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "While it's a great honour the travel does take its toll and, despite only being away for two or three days at a time, it's just getting to be a bit much."

Hughes, who is also a councillor on Anglesey Council, intends to continue his duties as life vice-president of the FAW and his work with the North Wales Coast FA, as well as his council work.

The retired ambulance driver began his long association with Welsh football aged just 15 by selling tickets door-to-door to raise money for his local club, Bodedern FC.

The FAW nominated Hughes for a role on the executive committee of Fifa, world football's governing body, in 2015 but he missed out to England's David Gill for the vice-presidency reserved for the four British associations.