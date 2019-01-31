Welsh Premier & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Thursday, 31 January

Championship Conference

Bala Town P-P The New Saints: The first game of the Welsh Premier's second phase of the season was called off on Wednesday because of the snow and with more forecast for Thursday. No new date has been announced for the game at Maes Tegid.

Friday, 1 February

Play Off Conference

Aberystwyth Town v Llandudno; 19:45 GMT: Llandudno start the second half of the season bottom of the table and without a league win since September but they will have been boosted by their Welsh Cup win at Llangefni. They are 16 points behind Aberystwyth, who have lost their last six games and have advertised for a new first team manager after Nev Powell stepped up to become director of football.

Saturday, 2 February

Championship Conference

Caernarfon Town v Barry Town; 14:30 GMT: Both sides won their last two games of phase one and also secured victories in last weekend's Welsh Cup fourth round. Gavin Chesterfield's Barry won 1-0 at the Oval during the first half of the season thanks to a late Marcus Jones goal.

Newtown v Connah's Quay Nomads; 14:30 GMT: Newtown, unbeaten at home in the league during the first half of the season, host third placed Nomads, who have lost their place at the top of the table after two defeats in their last four games. November's meeting at Latham Park ended 1-1.

Play Off Conference

Carmarthen Town v Cardiff Met; 14:30 GMT: Cardiff Met beat Carmarthen Town twice during phase one and The Students go into this game on the back of three consecutive league wins as well as their Nathaniel MG Cup final victory and Welsh Cup win at Aberystwyth. Carmarthen won two of their last three games of phase one and Neil Smothers' side are nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Cefn Druids v Llanelli Town; 14: 30 GMT: Cefn Druids will be looking to avenge the two defeats they suffered against Llanelli during phase one. Druids are six points clear of Llanelli, who are second from bottom of the table.

Evo-Stik South Premier Division South

Saturday, 2 February

Merthyr Town v Dorchester Town; 15:00 GMT

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Saturday, 2 February

Colwyn Bay v Droylsden; 15:00 GMT

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 3 February

Briton Ferry Llansawel Ladies v Abergavenny Women; 14:00 GMT

Cardiff Met Women v Port Talbot Town Ladies; 14:00 GMT

Rhyl Ladies v Cyncoed Ladies; 14:00 GMT