Premier League predictions: Lawro v Yizzy

Liverpool resume their title challenge with a home game against Leicester on Wednesday night, but can the Premier League leaders maintain their unbeaten record at Anfield this season?

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson says: "With 15 games to go, I get the feeling Reds boss Jurgen Klopp sees his side's run-in as the last of the three laps of their title race.

"His message to his players is probably that they just need to keep doing what they have been doing so far this season and, if they do that against Leicester, they will beat them."

This week he is up against grime star Yizzy, who has a new single, the follow-up to 'Keep Chssing', coming out in February.

The 19-year-old MC is from south London and also has some Welsh roots but grew up an Arsenal fan thanks to the 'Invincibles' title-winning team of 2003-04.

"Sadly the current Gunners side cannot hold a candle to that team," Yizzy told BBC Sport. "The closest players we have got to that right now are Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

"That's not to say they are on the same level as Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry but, player-wise, the nearest we have to that kind of standard are our strikers because, if I am honest, our defence is a shambles.

If Yizzy could sign one player for Arsenal it would be Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante. "We need seasoned defenders like Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels and a bit of seniority in midfield too. If you look back, we had that with Mikel Arteta - he was not world class but he had that nous. One of the few people in the Premier League who is world class is Kante. He is sublime and so good at winning the ball, and he may not be that old but he knows what he is doing."

"We've only recently discovered a ball-winning midfielder in the form of Lucas Torreira who, for me, is like a hungry, young Patrick Vieira who can hassle people and also distribute it, which is great to see.

"But in terms of wingers, I don't think we will see the likes of Freddie Ljungberg, Robert Pires or Jose Antonio Reyes again.

"We may play Henrikh Mkhitaryan on the right sometimes, but he's not a winger. So, right through the side there is a lot of work to be done.

"Hopefully that will change. Obviously it is very early to judge Unai Emery as a manager but he has already shown a lot more willingness to strengthen different areas of the team than Arsene Wenger did in the past few years. We have got some hope now."

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 19:45 GMT unless stated.

TUESDAY

Arsenal v Cardiff

Cardiff's first game since their striker Emiliano Sala went missing is going to be a difficult occasion for everyone.

What happened to Sala and the plane's pilot is very sad, and a reminder that some things are a lot more important than football matches.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Yizzy's prediction: I am an Arsenal fan but I am also Welsh - my mum is Welsh and my dad is Jamaican - so I do hold Cardiff near and dear. My grandparents and my cousins are all from Caerphilly, Blackwood and near Merthyr, so this game means a lot to me. 2-0.

Fulham v Brighton

Fulham were knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round by Oldham, so they haven't played since they lost late on to Tottenham.

The Cottagers are on a run of three league defeats, which has left them seven points adrift of safety, and they are running out of time to get out of trouble.

There is an argument that Claudio Ranieri has improved them since taking charge at the start of December - despite Ryan Babel being their only signing so far this month - but he has not improved them enough to win some games.

Therein lies the problem, and it is hard to see things changing much at this stage of the transfer window.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 West Bromwich Albion highlights

Brighton, who drew with West Brom in the FA Cup on Saturday, have lost their last two league games against Liverpool and Manchester United.

But the Seagulls are still sitting pretty comfortably in mid-table and I don't see them getting dragged into the relegation scrap.

They probably only need another eight points to stay up, with the way the league is shaping up, and I think they will get one of them on Tuesday.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Yizzy's prediction: 1-1

Huddersfield v Everton

Everton were unlucky to go out of the FA Cup at the weekend the way they did because Millwall's equaliser would not have stood if there was VAR at The Den.

But the circumstances behind that defeat do not hide the fact the Toffees are struggling, and another slip-up here is only going to increase the pressure on manager Marco Silva.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Millwall 3-2 Everton highlights

This is not a great time to play Huddersfield either, despite their awful run that has seen them take only one point from their past 10 games.

New Terriers boss Jan Siewert has had a bit of time to work with his players and you just know there is going to be a reaction from them.

Normally, you do get that bounce when a new manager takes charge and although it is a big call to say Huddersfield will score twice - because they have only managed five goals at home all season - it just would not surprise me to see them do it.

With Huddersfield being 10 points from safety, they are so far adrift Siewert can afford to have a real go at Everton. His side have got nothing to lose now.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Yizzy's prediction: Everton are under pressure and I think that will spur them on. 1-2

Wolves v West Ham

Wolves escaped to fight another day in the FA Cup, but West Ham didn't.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Shrewsbury Town 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers highlights

And I just cannot believe the Hammers announced Marko Arnautovic's contract extension a matter of minutes after they were bounced out of the FA Cup by AFC Wimbledon. Who thought that was a good idea?

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: AFC Wimbledon 4-2 West Ham United highlights

It was a bad defeat as well, because the Hammers were all over the shop.

It was such a shoddy performance and I cannot back them to get anything at Molineux on the back of a display like that.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Yizzy's prediction: 1-2

Man Utd v Burnley (20:00 GMT)

Burnley got whacked by Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday. I know the Clarets made a lot of changes but, even at full strength, this is another tough game for them.

With eight wins out of eight, it is hugely impressive what interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done at Manchester United.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Arsenal 1-3 Man Utd

Goals are the key and United are averaging 2.75 of those a game under Solskjaer. Do that, and you have got to concede three to get beaten.

They are playing well all over the pitch, though, and defensively they have been sound too. I don't see Burnley getting any joy on Tuesday night.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Yizzy's prediction: Much as I'd like Burnley to spin United, I'm going to have to say 3-0 to United.

Newcastle v Man City (20:00 GMT)

What is happening with the Magpies is a sorry state of affairs.

Although I can understand why the majority of their supporters are behind manager Rafa Benitez, I do not understand why he would come out after their defeat against a Watford side who made 11 changes and say his squad is not strong enough for a FA Cup run.

Why not have a go? He is risking losing some of those fans, because he has sent out a message of total negativity.

Only Newcastle could try and sign Romelu Lukaku's brother, and then have him fail a medical. It is unlucky for him but it just sums up the whole situation at the club.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Manchester City 5-0 Burnley highlights

There is a huge gap between these sides, and it is perhaps best illustrated by their goal power. City have scored 28 goals in their past six matches, while Newcastle have taken all season to hit 25 in 27 games.

I get the feeling that if Benitez could play 10 centre-backs and a goalkeeper, he would do for this game, although I am not sure it would do any good.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Yizzy's prediction: A big City win would not surprise me. I was a big fan of Pablo Zabaleta and Sergio Aguero has always been one of my favourite strikers so I am not opposed to City - I am anti-Tottenham, Chelsea and United a lot more. 0-4

Arsenal are playing City on Sunday. Am I feeling confident? After the run we have had - no!

Being an Arsenal fan is the most stressful thing on the planet right now. I just hope we can get Champions League football next season because, without it, when we are trying to sign bigger name players then not everyone is going to want to play for us.

WEDNESDAY

Bournemouth v Chelsea

Chelsea ended up having a very good week, reaching the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup fifth round.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Chelsea 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday highlights

I was at Stamford Bridge as co-commentator for their win over Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup and I was impressed by the movement in the box of their new striker Gonzalo Higuain.

It is just a case now of him and the rest of team getting to know each other.

Bournemouth won 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on transfer deadline day in January last year in what Cherries boss Eddie Howe called their "best result" in the Premier League.

Howe's side ended a poor run by beating West Ham in their last game, on 19 January, but I think Chelsea will be just too strong for them this time.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Yizzy's prediction: I am going to have to give this one to Chelsea. 1-3

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Both of these teams have been playing well of late and, although they are both only three points above the relegation zone, they seem to be heading in the right direction.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is doing a good job and his team are unbeaten in the league in 2019.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Crystal Palace 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur highlights

Crystal Palace gave Liverpool a scare and are still in the FA Cup too after beating Tottenham. Winning games does you good, whatever competition you are in.

I think Saints will edge Palace and win this game but, whatever the result, the teams immediately below these two are in far more immediate danger of the drop.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Yizzy's prediction: 1-2

Liverpool v Leicester (20:00 GMT)

Both of these teams had the weekend off because they are already out of the FA Cup.

Liverpool have been in Dubai for a spot of rest and relaxation as well as training and I think they will come back refreshed and ready for this game, and the rest of the title race.

Foxes boss Claude Puel has different problems. His side have lost their past two games and, after going to Anfield, they play Manchester United (home) and Tottenham (away).

Puel's job never feels completely safe and I don't think he helped himself too much by playing a weakened team in their FA Cup third-round defeat at Newport.

He obviously had some very good results at the end of December, though, with wins over Manchester City and Chelsea - now he needs to pull something similar out of the bag.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Yizzy's prediction: This will be a very good game to watch. 2-1

Tottenham v Watford (20:00 GMT)

I completely agree with Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino that finishing in the top four is more important than winning a domestic cup competition for his club at the moment.

The last thing Spurs want is to move into their brand new, state-of-the-art stadium and not be in next season's Champions League. Winning the Carabao Cup would not have made up for that.

This is a tough time for Pochettinho because he is still missing some big hitters through injury but Heung-min Son is back and available after South Korea were knocked out of the Asian Cup.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Newcastle United 0-2 Watford highlights

Even so, I think this is a tricky game for Spurs and I would not be surprised if they dropped some points.

Watford are on a good run at the moment, and also beat them at Vicarage Road earlier in the season. They will also be refreshed after making 11 changes for their FA Cup win over Newcastle.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Yizzy's prediction: Is this wishful thinking? Maybe! 0-3

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

