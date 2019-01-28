Derek Adams: Wycombe 'time-wasting' infuriates Plymouth Argyle boss

Derek Adams had seen his side win four games in succession before their loss at Adams Park

Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams has criticised Wycombe's 'time-wasting' tactics in their League One game.

Wanderers won 1-0 after a Yann Songo'o own goal as Argyle lost for the first time in a month.

"My players fought, but they were frustrated the whole afternoon by time-wasting," Adams told BBC Radio Devon.

"If that's the beauty of football then somebody will have to sit down and tell me that's the way football should be played."

The referee played eight minutes of stoppage time, but Adams said they should have done more to keep the game moving.

"Injury time doesn't matter, you have to stop the incidents happening," the 43-year-old continued.

"Stopping the flow of the game is the biggest problem, and you can't have the incidents that went on today spoiling a game of football which is supposed to be an entertaining business."

Adams was critical of a number of Wycombe players and non-playing staff for delaying tactics.

"This is the worst I've seen, terrible, really terrible," he added.

"I don't see how you can come here as a football supporter.

"We haven't seen the ball in play a lot this afternoon, we've seen a lot of stoppages throughout the afternoon."