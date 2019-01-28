Gonzalo Higuain a mercenary, says Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini

Higuain made his Chelsea debut in the FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday but failed to score

Chelsea's on-loan striker Gonzalo Higuain is a "mercenary", says Italy's interior minister Matteo Salvini.

Juventus striker Higuain ended a loan spell at AC Milan to move to Stamford Bridge, where his former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri is manager.

"I'm glad that Higuain has gone," Milan fan Salvini told Italian radio, according to the AFP news agency.

"I hope we'll never see him again in Milan because he really behaved in an unworthy manner."

Salvini, who is also Italy's deputy prime minister, added: "I don't like mercenaries in politics or football."

Higuain, 31, scored eight goals in 22 games while on loan at Milan in the first half of the season.

The Argentine's move to Chelsea for the remainder of the season includes an option for the London club to buy him for 36m euros (£31.3m).

The Blues also have the option to extend his loan deal until June 2020 for 18m euros (£15.6m).

Milan signed Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek as a replacement on a four-year deal.

"I like Piatek very much, plus he has an EU passport," added Salvini, who is leader of Italy's right-wing anti-migrant Northern League party.