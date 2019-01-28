Scottish Gossip: Hibernian, Strachan, Lennon, Rangers, Gerrard, Celtic, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hibernian will sound out Gordon Strachan about a return to frontline management following Neil Lennon's dramatic suspension last Friday. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Steven Gerrard has dismissed the prospect of Southampton tabling a bid for Rangers captain James Tavernier before the January transfer window deadline on Thursday. (Herald)

Derek McInnes is hoping he has convinced Celtic winger Lewis Morgan to see out the season at Aberdeen. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone have booted out a bid from Barnsley for Jason Kerr. The English League One club made an offer of £100,000 for the defender last week but that was rejected out of hand by the Perth club. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic are close to sealing their £1.75m swoop for Ukrainian winger Maryan Shved. (Daily Record, print edition)

Hibs skipper David Gray has revealed players were left shocked by news manager Neil Lennon had been suspended by the club. (Scotsman)

Steven Gerrard is confident Rangers can see out January without having to fend off offers for star men Alfredo Morelos and James Tavernier. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Craig Levein believes Jake Mulraney is growing accustomed to life at Hearts after the winger's best performance in maroon. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Gary Holt refused to point the finger at Livingston keeper Liam Kelly following his howler against Rangers. (Scottish Sun)

Kilmarnock are good enough to maintain their title bid, says goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.(Scotsman)

Boss Derek McInnes has challenged the Dons to continue to prove there is more to the Scottish Premiership than the big-spending Old Firm. (Aberdeen Evening Express)

Steven Gerrard, the Rangers manager, challenged his team to build on the victory which took them second in the Ladbrokes Premiership by finally proving they can go on a long winning run. (The Times, subscription required)