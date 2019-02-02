West Ham United v Liverpool

Mohamed Salah scored in August's win against West Ham, and is two away from 50 Premier League goals for Liverpool

TEAM NEWS

Marko Arnautovic could be available for West Ham, with the injury that forced him off at Wolves proving to be only a bruised foot.

Lukasz Fabianski and Aaron Cresswell may also be fit despite respective arm and hamstring problems, but Samir Nasri remains out with a calf injury.

James Milner returns for Liverpool after missing the draw at Leicester because of suspension.

He is set to play at right-back, with Trent Alexander-Arnold not yet fit.

Fellow defender Joe Gomez is further behind than expected in his recovery from a fractured leg and will not be available until the end of the month at the earliest.

Centre-back Dejan Lovren remains out with a hamstring injury.

5 LIVE COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@bbcjohnmurray: Liverpool haven't had too much trouble with West Ham over these past couple of years. Remarkably, the Reds have scored four goals in each of their last four matches against them.

And West Ham have just had a very bad week. I was expecting a positive reaction after the way they were dispatched from the FA Cup, with League One's bottom side AFC Wimbledon hitting four goals past them.

Instead, they lost by three goals at Wolves in midweek with their manager Manuel Pellegrini declaring that it was impossible for them to play worse.

They will simply have to be better against the Premier League leaders otherwise familiar old questions will resurface about just where this team is going.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini on the club's lack of activity in the January transfer window: "I am not frustrated. We didn't have any interest in bringing a new player here unless we sold one.

"We have a squad, we have some players with long injuries but we have other players.

"The only player we had interest in was Gary Medel [of Besiktas], they told us it was free and we were interested because he can play in two or three positions. But then it turned out the player was not free."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on claims his side showed signs of nerves in their last game: "We do what we always do: we prepare ourselves and handle our situation our own way. We have no influence on the feelings and stuff from other people.

"It was always clear if you want to win something there will always be a bunch of people who hope you will win and another bunch of people who hope you will lose."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

If Hammers striker Marko Arnautovic was fit and firing then I would look at the game a little bit differently but if he is absent with his foot injury then I only see one outcome.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won their last four games against West Ham, winning two of those matches 4-0 and two of them 4-1.

The Reds are the second side in Premier League history to score four or more goals in four consecutive matches against a single opponent, after Tottenham against Stoke (from 2016 to 2017).

The last time an English top-flight side scored four or more goals in five successive games versus a particular club was from 1930 to 1933, when Arsenal did so in seven straight matches against Middlesbrough.

West Ham United

West Ham are looking to win three consecutive league and cup games at the London Stadium for the first time in what will be their 61st match at the venue.

They failed to register a single shot on target against Wolves - the last time that happened in a Premier League match was against Arsenal in December 2017.

The Hammers have scored 17 of their last 20 Premier League goals in the second half.

Manuel Pellegrini has suffered five Premier League defeats against Liverpool, more than versus any other club.

Pellegrini has lost all three of his previous managerial encounters with Jurgen Klopp in the Premier League.

Liverpool