Neymar: 'Super difficult' for PSG forward to be fit to face Man Utd - Tuchel

Neymar walked off in tears after landing awkwardly on his ankle against Strasbourg

Paris St-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel says it will be "super difficult" for Neymar to be fit for their Champions League tie against Manchester United next month.

The Brazil forward suffered a fractured metatarsal against Strasbourg in the French Cup on Wednesday.

PSG travel to Old Trafford for the first leg of their last-16 tie on 12 February.

"It is still too early to talk about a return date," said Tuchel.

Despite Neymar's absence, PSG maintained their unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 season with a comfortable 4-1 win over Rennes on Sunday.