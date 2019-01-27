Bristol City recall Antoine Semenyo from Newport County loan

Antoine Semenyo made his one and only appearance for Bristol City in their final game of 2017-18, against Sheffield United

Striker Antoine Semenyo has left Newport County after Bristol City recalled him from his loan spell.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a move from the Championship side to Chelsea after impressing in League Two.

Semenyo has scored six goals in 32 appearances for The Exiles since arriving in August 2018.

In his last Newport appearance, on Saturday, 26 January, Semenyo helped them draw 1-1 in the FA Cup at Middlesbrough to earn a replay.