Italian Serie A
Torino1Inter Milan0

Ivan Perisic: Arsenal target asks to leave Inter Milan

Inter's Ivan Perisic has been targeted by Arsenal
Perisic has been targeted by Arsenal after Manchester United failed to sign him in 2017

Arsenal target Ivan Perisic has handed in a transfer request to Inter Milan, according to the club's director Giuseppe Marotta.

The winger, 29, was an unused substitute in his side's 1-0 Serie A defeat at Torino on Sunday.

Before the game, Marotta told Sky Sports Italia: "Perisic has asked to leave but there is no offer for him. We will see in the coming days."

Premier League side Arsenal want to sign the Croatian on loan.

"Many players ask for a transfer," added Marotta. "Perisic has expressed this desire, we must try to satisfy him, respecting the asset value that the player has for the club."

Before the Torino match - in which defender Armando Izzo scored the only goal - the World Cup runner-up had played 18 of Inter's 20 Serie A games this season but scored just three goals.

Arsenal want to loan Perisic for the rest of the season, with an option to buy him in the summer for £35m.Ivan Perisic

BBC Sport understands Inter would be prepared to do business for between £35m-£40m.

The club rejected a similar-sized offer from Manchester United in 2017 and demanded £50m.

Torino's win leaves Inter eight points behind second-placed Napoli in Serie A.

Line-ups

Torino

  • 39Sirigu
  • 5Izzo
  • 33Nkoulou
  • 30Djidji
  • 29De Silvestri
  • 15AnsaldiSubstituted forBerenguer Remiroat 81'minutes
  • 88Rincón
  • 7LukicSubstituted forBaselliat 78'minutes
  • 34AinaBooked at 76mins
  • 11ZazaBooked at 84minsSubstituted forFalqueat 89'minutes
  • 9BelottiBooked at 40mins

Substitutes

  • 1Ichazo
  • 3Silveira Neves Vojnovic
  • 8Baselli
  • 14Falque
  • 20Edera
  • 21Berenguer Remiro
  • 24Moretti
  • 25Rosati
  • 27Parigini
  • 36Silva Nascimento
  • 72Millico

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de VrijBooked at 31mins
  • 23MirandaSubstituted forNainggolanat 54'minutes
  • 33D'AmbrosioBooked at 55mins
  • 8VecinoSubstituted forCandrevaat 83'minutes
  • 77Brozovic
  • 29Chagas EstevaoBooked at 45mins
  • 15João MárioSubstituted forPolitanoat 71'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 9Icardi
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 14Nainggolan
  • 16Politano
  • 18Asamoah
  • 20Valero
  • 27Padelli
  • 44Perisic
  • 74Salcedo Mora
  • 87Candreva
Referee:
Fabio Maresca

Match Stats

Home TeamTorinoAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home19
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Torino 1, Inter Milan 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Torino 1, Inter Milan 0.

Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lorenzo De Silvestri (Torino).

Corner, Torino. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.

Attempt missed. Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez.

Offside, Torino. Salvatore Sirigu tries a through ball, but Alex Berenguer is caught offside.

Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).

Alex Berenguer (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Torino. Conceded by Stefan de Vrij.

Attempt blocked. Iago Falque (Torino) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrea Belotti.

Substitution

Substitution, Torino. Iago Falque replaces Simone Zaza.

Offside, Torino. Armando Izzo tries a through ball, but Andrea Belotti is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Ola Aina (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniele Baselli.

Dismissal

Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) is shown the red card.

Booking

Simone Zaza (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Dalbert (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Simone Zaza (Torino).

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Antonio Candreva replaces Matías Vecino.

Substitution

Substitution, Torino. Alex Berenguer replaces Cristian Ansaldi.

Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Armando Izzo (Torino).

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Ola Aina.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Ola Aina.

Substitution

Substitution, Torino. Daniele Baselli replaces Sasa Lukic.

Attempt blocked. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matteo Politano.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Tomás Rincón.

Booking

Ola Aina (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ola Aina (Torino).

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Ola Aina.

Attempt missed. Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Matías Vecino.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Matteo Politano replaces João Mário.

Foul by João Mário (Inter Milan).

Tomás Rincón (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Radja Nainggolan (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Matías Vecino.

Foul by Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan).

Armando Izzo (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Simone Zaza (Torino).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 27th January 2019

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus21192043123159
2Napoli21153339182148
3Inter Milan21124531151640
4AC Milan219842820835
5Roma2197540291134
6Sampdoria2196639261333
7Atalanta2195747301732
8Lazio219573025532
9Fiorentina217953224830
10Torino217952722530
11Sassuolo217863332129
12Parma218492127-628
13Cagliari214981930-1121
14SPAL2156101930-1121
15Genoa2055102537-1220
16Udinese2146111729-1218
17Empoli2045112439-1517
18Bologna2128111634-1814
19Frosinone2127121642-2613
20Chievo2118121742-258
View full Italian Serie A table

