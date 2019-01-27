Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham Hotspur boss says his players 'have to be strong'

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Crystal Palace 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur highlights

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says his team is "doing so well" despite a second cup exit in four days.

Having lost a Carabao Cup semi-final to Chelsea on Thursday, Spurs suffered defeat against Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Nine points behind leaders Liverpool in the Premier League table, Spurs are in the Champions League last 16 and face Borussia Dortmund on 13 February.

"Now we have to be positive," said Pochettino.

The Argentine, who has reached one final since being appointed Spurs boss in May 2014, added: "It's true, this season has been tough.

"You feel disappointed. You can't feel anything different.

"We are still in two competitions, in a good position in the Premier League and the Champions League is a massive motivation for the whole club.

"We have to be strong. People wish we could win some trophies. But being realistic, we are doing so well.

"To win a title here in England like the FA Cup or Carabao Cup is about being lucky, not only about quality in your squad."

Tottenham have lost two out of three games since leading scorer Harry Kane suffered a serious ankle injury.

They are also without England midfielder Dele Alli until March because of a hamstring injury but forward Son Heung-min will return from the Asian Cup earlier than anticipated after South Korea were knocked out.

Spurs, who are third in the Premier League, have three successive home games against Watford (30 January), Newcastle (2 February) and Leicester (10 February) before entertaining Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League three days later.