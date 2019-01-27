FA Cup: Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman apologises to referee Jon Moss

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Accrington Stanley 0-1 Derby County highlights

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman has apologised to Jon Moss for saying the referee "potentially cost us £250,000" after the League One side's FA Cup defeat by Derby County.

Coleman launched a furious attack on the official after the League One club lost 1-0 in the fourth round.

"It wasn't the fault of Jon Moss that we lost the game," said Coleman in a statement on Sunday.

"I shouldn't be blaming him for it and I want to apologise."

In an interview with BBC Radio 5 live, Coleman said on Saturday he felt like quitting his job.

He was upset his side had to play more than half an hour with 10 men after Premier League official Moss sent off midfielder Daniel Barlaser for two bookable offences with the score still 0-0.

"He couldn't wait to get the yellow card out to send him off," said Coleman, who added: "I feel physically sick.

"I don't know if it's because he's a Premier League referee he thinks he can rule the roost."

On Sunday, he said: "It is hard immediately after games, when feelings are still raw.

"I am not trying to backtrack.

"I still stand by some of my comments that there were some inconsistencies, especially with some players getting booked and others not for what I saw as similar tackles."