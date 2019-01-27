Rangers: 'Ruthless' side pleases Steven Gerrard in Livingston victory

Alfredo Morelos made it three for Rangers

Steven Gerrard lauded a "ruthless second half" showing from his Rangers side who climbed into second in the Scottish Premiership.

Ryan Jack had Gerrard's men a goal ahead at the break against Livingston before Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos chipped in.

In truth the tally could have been even higher as the Ibrox side bounced back from Wednesday's defeat at Kilmarnock.

"We matched them in the battle," Gerrard told Rangers TV.

"If we are being fussy at half-time we could say maybe we need to take more chances.

"Credit to the boys, they stayed with it second half. Kept battling, kept fighting with Livingston and more chances presented themselves.

"We were ruthless in the second half. That's what I like."

'Any time the team is questioned they answer'

The win takes Rangers to within three points of leaders Celtic in what was the club's 13th league win this campaign.

Gerrard's side have not lost two games on the bounce all season, and he was pleased to see that trait continue.

"Every time people have asked questions of this team they've gone out and proved they are a good team," he said.

"The disappointing thing from Wednesday night was we beat ourselves, we gifted them goals.

"But today we were perfect defensively and that helps us to win football matches because we know we have quality players who can hurt the opposition."

The Rangers manager also underlined his confidence at keeping hold of his key players ahead of the January transfer window closing this week.

Both Alfredo Morelos has been the subject of bids in the past while James Tavernier was reportedly on the wanted list by Southampton.

"We made a call on it this morning and they're not [interested]," said Gerrard of Southampton.

"I think there will be talk of Tav and talk of Alfredo but the reality is there hasn't been a solid bid for any of our players so far.

"Will one come? Possibly, I'm not sure. I'll have to answer the question when it does. There hasn't been a respectable bid for any of the players where we stand right now."