Match ends, Feyenoord 6, Ajax 2.
Feyenoord 6-2 Ajax: Robin van Persie scores twice for hosts
Former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Robin van Persie scored twice as Feyenoord thumped Ajax 6-2.
Van Persie, 35, netted either side of half-time, with Jens Toornstra, Steven Berghuis, Tonny Vilhena and Yassine Ayoub also converting for the hosts.
Ajax went ahead through Lasse Schone and Hakim Ziyech made it 2-2, but Feyenoord ran away with the game.
On Thursday, Feyenoord boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst announced he will leave the club at the end of the season.
The former Netherlands international led the club to their first league title in 18 years in 2017 and will have been in charge for almost four years.
Eredivisie leaders PSV Eindhoven beat Groningen 2-1 on Saturday, meaning their lead over second-placed Ajax stands at five points.
Meanwhile, former Arsenal and England youth international midfielder Dan Crowley scored the winning goal as Willem II beat Utrecht 1-0.
Line-ups
Feyenoord
- 1Vermeer
- 4St. Juste
- 3van Beek
- 33Botteghin
- 29VerdonkSubstituted forHapsat 73'minutes
- 8Clasie
- 28Toornstra
- 10Vilhena
- 19BerghuisSubstituted forAyoubat 83'minutes
- 32van PersieSubstituted forN Jørgensenat 68'minutes
- 11Larsson
Substitutes
- 2Nieuwkoop
- 5Haps
- 6van der Heijden
- 9N Jørgensen
- 13Delle
- 17Sinisterra
- 18Ayoub
- 23Kökcü
- 26Wehrmann
- 30ten Hove
- 34Vente
Ajax
- 24Onana
- 12Mazraoui
- 4de Ligt
- 16MagallánSubstituted forSinkgravenat 60'minutes
- 17Blind
- 20Schöne
- 6van de BeekSubstituted forNeresat 60'minutes
- 21de Jong
- 22Ziyech
- 25DolbergSubstituted forHuntelaarat 72'minutes
- 10Tadic
Substitutes
- 2Kristensen
- 7Neres
- 8Sinkgraven
- 9Huntelaar
- 19Labyad
- 26Lamprou
- 27Schuurs
- 30de Wit
- 32Cerny
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
- Attendance:
- 47,500
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Feyenoord 6, Ajax 2.
Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Ridgeciano Haps.
Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui.
Ridgeciano Haps (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dusan Tadic (Ajax).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Eric Botteghin (Feyenoord) because of an injury.
Foul by Jeremiah St. Juste (Feyenoord).
Dusan Tadic (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Sam Larsson (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Ajax).
Goal!
Goal! Feyenoord 6, Ajax 2. Yassin Ayoub (Feyenoord) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolai Jørgensen.
Attempt blocked. Nicolai Jørgensen (Feyenoord) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yassin Ayoub.
Substitution
Substitution, Feyenoord. Yassin Ayoub replaces Steven Berghuis.
Attempt missed. Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Lasse Schöne with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Kenneth Vermeer.
Attempt saved. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Neres.
Attempt saved. Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Nicolai Jørgensen.
Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lasse Schöne (Ajax).
Ridgeciano Haps (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax).
Foul by Jeremiah St. Juste (Feyenoord).
Dusan Tadic (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Feyenoord 5, Ajax 2. Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jens Toornstra.
Offside, Feyenoord. Nicolai Jørgensen tries a through ball, but Jens Toornstra is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Sam Larsson (Feyenoord) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeremiah St. Juste.
Substitution
Substitution, Feyenoord. Ridgeciano Haps replaces Calvin Verdonk.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar replaces Kasper Dolberg.
Foul by Nicolai Jørgensen (Feyenoord).
Daley Sinkgraven (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. David Neres (Ajax) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.
Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Lasse Schöne.
Substitution
Substitution, Feyenoord. Nicolai Jørgensen replaces Robin van Persie.
Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daley Sinkgraven (Ajax).
Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daley Sinkgraven (Ajax).