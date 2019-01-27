Feyenoord 6-2 Ajax: Robin van Persie scores twice for hosts

Van Persie has scored 10 goals for Feyenoord this season and said he will retire from football at the end of the season

Former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Robin van Persie scored twice as Feyenoord thumped Ajax 6-2.

Van Persie, 35, netted either side of half-time, with Jens Toornstra, Steven Berghuis, Tonny Vilhena and Yassine Ayoub also converting for the hosts.

Ajax went ahead through Lasse Schone and Hakim Ziyech made it 2-2, but Feyenoord ran away with the game.

On Thursday, Feyenoord boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst announced he will leave the club at the end of the season.

The former Netherlands international led the club to their first league title in 18 years in 2017 and will have been in charge for almost four years.

Eredivisie leaders PSV Eindhoven beat Groningen 2-1 on Saturday, meaning their lead over second-placed Ajax stands at five points.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal and England youth international midfielder Dan Crowley scored the winning goal as Willem II beat Utrecht 1-0.