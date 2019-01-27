Sokratis Papastathopoulos: Arsenal defender out for month with ankle injury

Sokratis Papastathopoulos was injured during Friday's FA Cup defeat by Manchester United

Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos will be out until the end of February with an ankle injury.

The Greece defender, 30, was injured during Arsenal's FA Cup fourth-round defeat by Manchester United on Friday, as was team-mate Lauernt Koscielny.

It was feared initially that Koscielny, 33, had broken his jaw; the club said he had suffered bruising, and was "being reviewed on a daily basis".

He returned in December after seven months out with an Achilles injury.

The Gunners are without full-back Hector Bellerin, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.