FA Cup: Fifth-round draw details and numbers

The FA Cup fifth-round draw takes place on Monday - and you can watch it live on The One Show on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website from 19:00 GMT.

League One sides AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster Rovers, the lowest-ranked clubs definitely through, will be ball numbers two and eight respectively.

Holders Chelsea are ball nine, Premier League champions Manchester City are 12 and Manchester United are 15.

The fifth-round ties will take place between 15-18 February.

Mark Chapman will present the draw and will be joined in the studio by two-time Arsenal FA Cup winner Ian Wright and former Arsenal and England player Alex Scott, a seven-time Women's FA Cup winner.

The draw precedes Monday's tie between non-league Barnet and Championship Brentford, with commentary on BBC Radio 5 live from 19:45 GMT and coverage on the BBC Sport website and app.

Fifth-round draw numbers

1 Swansea City

2 AFC Wimbledon

3 Shrewsbury Town or Wolverhampton Wanderers

4 Millwall

5 Brighton & Hove Albion or West Bromwich Albion

6 Bristol City

7 Derby County

8 Doncaster Rovers

9 Chelsea

10 Watford

11 Middlesbrough or Newport County

12 Manchester City

13 Barnet or Brentford

14 Portsmouth or Queens Park Rangers

15 Manchester United

16 Crystal Palace