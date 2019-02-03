Premier League
Man City1Arsenal1

Manchester City v Arsenal

Line-ups

Man City

  • 31Ederson
  • 2Walker
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 30Otamendi
  • 14Laporte
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 8Gündogan
  • 21Silva
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 10Agüero
  • 7Sterling

Substitutes

  • 3Danilo
  • 5Stones
  • 18Delph
  • 19Sané
  • 26Mahrez
  • 33Gabriel Jesus
  • 49Muric

Arsenal

  • 19Leno
  • 12Lichtsteiner
  • 20Mustafi
  • 6Koscielny
  • 18Monreal
  • 17Iwobi
  • 11TorreiraBooked at 40mins
  • 29Guendouzi
  • 31Kolasinac
  • 9Lacazette
  • 14Aubameyang

Substitutes

  • 1Cech
  • 4Elneny
  • 8Ramsey
  • 10Özil
  • 22D Suárez
  • 27Mavropanos
  • 49Nketiah
Referee:
Martin Atkinson

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Nicolás Otamendi.

Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Torreira.

Booking

Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).

Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.

Attempt saved. Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matteo Guendouzi.

Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).

Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal).

Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lucas Torreira (Arsenal).

Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).

Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Offside, Manchester City. Raheem Sterling tries a through ball, but Sergio Agüero is caught offside.

Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).

Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Lucas Torreira.

Foul by Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City).

Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Silva.

Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.

Offside, Manchester City. Ilkay Gündogan tries a through ball, but Sergio Agüero is caught offside.

Foul by David Silva (Manchester City).

Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Manchester City 1, Arsenal 1. Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Nacho Monreal following a corner.

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Kyle Walker.

Offside, Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Aymeric Laporte is caught offside.

Hand ball by Nacho Monreal (Arsenal).

Offside, Manchester City. Fernandinho tries a through ball, but Sergio Agüero is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.

Goal!

Goal! Manchester City 1, Arsenal 0. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aymeric Laporte.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool24194155144161
2Man City25183464204457
3Tottenham25190651242757
4Chelsea25155545232250
5Arsenal25146551341748
6Man Utd25146549351448
7Wolves2511593332138
8Watford259793334-134
9Everton2596103636033
10Bournemouth25103123744-733
11Leicester2595113031-132
12West Ham2494113037-731
13Brighton2576122736-927
14Crystal Palace2575132633-726
15Newcastle2566132133-1224
16Southampton2559112742-1524
17Burnley2566132646-2024
18Cardiff2564152246-2422
19Fulham2545162555-3017
20Huddersfield2525181346-3311
