Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Nicolás Otamendi.
Manchester City v Arsenal
-
- From the section Premier League
Line-ups
Man City
- 31Ederson
- 2Walker
- 25Fernandinho
- 30Otamendi
- 14Laporte
- 17De Bruyne
- 8Gündogan
- 21Silva
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 10Agüero
- 7Sterling
Substitutes
- 3Danilo
- 5Stones
- 18Delph
- 19Sané
- 26Mahrez
- 33Gabriel Jesus
- 49Muric
Arsenal
- 19Leno
- 12Lichtsteiner
- 20Mustafi
- 6Koscielny
- 18Monreal
- 17Iwobi
- 11TorreiraBooked at 40mins
- 29Guendouzi
- 31Kolasinac
- 9Lacazette
- 14Aubameyang
Substitutes
- 1Cech
- 4Elneny
- 8Ramsey
- 10Özil
- 22D Suárez
- 27Mavropanos
- 49Nketiah
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Torreira.
Booking
Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).
Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.
Attempt saved. Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matteo Guendouzi.
Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).
Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Stephan Lichtsteiner.
Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal).
Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Torreira (Arsenal).
Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).
Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Offside, Manchester City. Raheem Sterling tries a through ball, but Sergio Agüero is caught offside.
Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).
Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Lucas Torreira.
Foul by Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City).
Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Silva.
Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.
Offside, Manchester City. Ilkay Gündogan tries a through ball, but Sergio Agüero is caught offside.
Foul by David Silva (Manchester City).
Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 1, Arsenal 1. Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Nacho Monreal following a corner.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Kyle Walker.
Offside, Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Aymeric Laporte is caught offside.
Hand ball by Nacho Monreal (Arsenal).
Offside, Manchester City. Fernandinho tries a through ball, but Sergio Agüero is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 1, Arsenal 0. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aymeric Laporte.
Kick Off
First Half begins.