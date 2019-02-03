Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United: Rashford scores winner for unbeaten Solskjaer

Rashford made his 100th Premier League appearance against Leicester, scoring his 26th goal in the competition

Manchester United extended their unbeaten run under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to 10 games with a narrow victory against Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Marcus Rashford continued his goalscoring form with the winner in the ninth minute - his 10th goal of the season.

Ricardo Pereira's poor clearance was straight into the path of Paul Pogba, who lofted the ball towards Rashford, the England striker allowing it to come over his shoulder, before taking a neat touch and drilling past Kasper Schmeichel.

Inconsistency has been the story of Leicester's season and this defeat came on the back of a well-earned point at Liverpool on Wednesday, but they did have their chances.

Jamie Vardy connected with a bicycle kick after James Maddison's free-kick bounced off the wall, and fired straight at David de Gea.

De Gea also made a diving one-handed save to prevent Rachid Ghezzal's free-kick from hitting the top corner of his goal.

United dropped their first points under Solskjaer in a 2-2 draw with Burnley on Tuesday, but boosted their hopes of a top-four spot and Champions League football next season with Sunday's win.

They move up to fifth, two points behind Chelsea in fourth. Meanwhile, Leicester stay in 11th.

