Premier League
Leicester0Man Utd1

Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United: Rashford scores winner for unbeaten Solskjaer

By Matt Davis

BBC Sport

Marcus Rashford
Rashford made his 100th Premier League appearance against Leicester, scoring his 26th goal in the competition

Manchester United extended their unbeaten run under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to 10 games with a narrow victory against Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Marcus Rashford continued his goalscoring form with the winner in the ninth minute - his 10th goal of the season.

Ricardo Pereira's poor clearance was straight into the path of Paul Pogba, who lofted the ball towards Rashford, the England striker allowing it to come over his shoulder, before taking a neat touch and drilling past Kasper Schmeichel.

Inconsistency has been the story of Leicester's season and this defeat came on the back of a well-earned point at Liverpool on Wednesday, but they did have their chances.

Jamie Vardy connected with a bicycle kick after James Maddison's free-kick bounced off the wall, and fired straight at David de Gea.

De Gea also made a diving one-handed save to prevent Rachid Ghezzal's free-kick from hitting the top corner of his goal.

United dropped their first points under Solskjaer in a 2-2 draw with Burnley on Tuesday, but boosted their hopes of a top-four spot and Champions League football next season with Sunday's win.

They move up to fifth, two points behind Chelsea in fourth. Meanwhile, Leicester stay in 11th.

Line-ups

Leicester

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 14Ricardo Pereira
  • 6Evans
  • 15Maguire
  • 3Chilwell
  • 24MendyBooked at 45minsSubstituted forIheanachoat 84'minutes
  • 25NdidiBooked at 90mins
  • 7GraySubstituted forOkazakiat 74'minutes
  • 10MaddisonSubstituted forGhezzalat 62'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 19Barnes
  • 9VardyBooked at 32mins

Substitutes

  • 5Morgan
  • 8Iheanacho
  • 12Ward
  • 20Okazaki
  • 28Fuchs
  • 31Ghezzal
  • 38Choudhury

Man Utd

  • 1De Gea
  • 18Young
  • 3Bailly
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 23ShawBooked at 80mins
  • 31MaticBooked at 42mins
  • 21Herrera
  • 6Pogba
  • 14LingardBooked at 20minsSubstituted forJonesat 90'minutes
  • 7SánchezSubstituted forMartialat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forLukakuat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Jones
  • 8Mata
  • 9Lukaku
  • 11Martial
  • 17Fred
  • 20Dalot
  • 22Romero
Referee:
Mike Dean
Attendance:
32,148

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home17
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Leicester City 0, Manchester United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leicester City 0, Manchester United 1.

Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Booking

Anthony Martial (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Anthony Martial (Manchester United).

Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.

Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).

Attempt saved. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ashley Young.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Phil Jones replaces Jesse Lingard.

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Luke Shaw.

Attempt saved. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.

Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Pogba.

Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jonny Evans (Leicester City).

Hand ball by Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City).

Substitution

Substitution, Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Nampalys Mendy.

Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City).

Hand ball by Harvey Barnes (Leicester City).

Booking

Rachid Ghezzal (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rachid Ghezzal (Leicester City).

Booking

Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).

Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Romelu Lukaku replaces Marcus Rashford.

Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City).

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by David De Gea.

Attempt saved. Rachid Ghezzal (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).

Rachid Ghezzal (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Leicester City. Shinji Okazaki replaces Demarai Gray.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Ricardo Pereira.

Attempt missed. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Martial replaces Alexis Sánchez.

Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Demarai Gray.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool24194155144161
2Tottenham25190651242757
3Man City24182463194456
4Chelsea25155545232250
5Man Utd25146549351448
6Arsenal24145550331747
7Wolves2511593332138
8Watford259793334-134
9Everton2596103636033
10Bournemouth25103123744-733
11Leicester2595113031-132
12West Ham2494113037-731
13Brighton2576122736-927
14Crystal Palace2575132633-726
15Newcastle2566132133-1224
16Southampton2559112742-1524
17Burnley2566132646-2024
18Cardiff2564152246-2422
19Fulham2545162555-3017
20Huddersfield2525181346-3311
View full Premier League table

