Scottish League Two: Edinburgh City return to top despite draw with Elgin as Peterhead lose

Kane Hester scored a double on his Elgin debut

Edinburgh City returned to the top of Scottish League Two despite conceding a stoppage-time equaliser in a dramatic 3-3 draw with Elgin City.

The capital side move a point clear of Peterhead, who were beaten 3-0 away to Annan Athletic.

Clyde move to within two points of Peterhead after a 1-0 win over Cowdenbeath.

Meanwhile, Queen's Park thrashed Berwick Rangers 7-1 and Stirling Albion thumped bottom side Albion Rovers 5-0.

Edinburgh had trailed 2-0 at half-time after Kane Hester's brace on the striker's debut since leaving Arbroath.

They hit back in the second through Allan Smith and Scott Shepherd before Blair Henderson gave them an 88th-minute lead, but Stephen Bronsky levelled in the third minute of added time for the hosts.

Fourth-top Annan recorded a third straight home win as David Wilson's 53rd-minute opener was followed by a Tommy Muir brace against Peterhead.

Raymond Grant scored the only goal as Clyde beat Cowdenbeath to ensure that the top three are now separated by three points, with Peterhead and the Bully Wee having a game in hand.

Queen's Park recorded their first victory since 10 November in style as they thrashed fellow strugglers Berwick.

Scott McLean's penalty and a Kurtis Roberts double had the hosts 3-0 up inside 28 minutes before Wee Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Allison was sent off for an incident in the tunnel during half-time.

The hosts piled on the misery with another strike from McLean, a David Galt brace and a Lewis Hawke effort as the Spiders ended their eight-match losing run.

Jordan Orru scored a late consolation for Berwick, who are on an eight-match losing run of their own.

Peter MacDonald scored a hat-trick as Stirling gained revenge on their hosts in Coatbridge.

Albion Rovers' only win of their league campaign came in September at home to Stirling, but there was to be no repeat as Declan Byrne's 21st-minute dismissal was ruthlessly punished by the visitors, for whom Darren Smith and Dylan Mackin were also on target.