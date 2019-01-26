Wilfried Bony: Ivory Coast striker set for Swansea City exit

Striker Wilfried Bony has scored 38 goals for Swansea in his two spells but has only found the net once this season

Swansea City manager Graham Potter admits striker Wilfried Bony was left out of the FA Cup victory over Gillingham due to the possibility of a move away from the club this month.

Turkish giants Galatasary want Bony, with Qatar side Al-Sadd also linked.

The 30-year-old is thought to be the Championship club's highest wage-earner and his current contract expires at the end of the season.

"I thought it was unfair to ask Wilf to be involved," Potter told BBC Sport.

"There is nothing to report at the moment. Of course there's speculation."

When asked if Bony had been left out of the squad to protect him from a potential injury that could scupper a move away from the Liberty Stadium, Potter admitted that was the case.

"With Courtney (Baker-Richardson) and Oli (McBurnie) and the attacking options on the bench, I thought we would leave it until everything settles down and assess things after the window shuts," Potter said.

"Injury is a consideration, Wilf has been great with us and perfect with the group and he wanted to be involved.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Swansea City 4-1 Gillingham highlights

"But in the previous round Courtney scored against Aston Villa and Oli's been playing well for us, so when you add everything up it didn't seem necessary to have him in the squad.

"Also coming back from his injury, he needs to start games rather than come on as a sub, so when you weigh it all up that was the decision."

Signed in a £12m deal from Manchester City in 2017, Bony has played seven games under Graham Potter following 10 months out with a knee injury, scoring once.

He has been capped 52 times by Ivory Coast and scored 15 goals for Les Elephants.

Bony is in his second spell at the Welsh club, having originally joined Swansea from Vitesse Arnhem in July 2013 for £12m before being sold to Manchester City for £28m in January 2015.