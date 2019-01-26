FA Cup: West Ham, Everton & Newcastle out, Man City through, Wolves force replay

Scott Wagstaff's double helped AFC Wimbledon reach the fifth round of the FA Cup

League One's bottom club AFC Wimbledon stunned Premier League West Ham to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup, while Championship side Millwall grabbed a dramatic added-time winner to knock out Everton.

Kwesi Appiah and a Scott Wagstaff double saw the Dons race into a 3-0 lead before West Ham responded via Lucas Perez and Felipe Anderson. But 19-year-old Toby Sibbick's goal two minutes from time delivered a thrilling 4-2 win at Kingsmeadow.

Richarlison and Cenk Tosun twice put Everton ahead at The Den but Lee Gregory's header and a controversial equaliser from Jake Cooper - with the ball appearing to go in off his arm - levelled for Millwall and Murray Wallace's late goal won it the Lions.

On a day filled with drama, Wallace was the fourth player to score after the 90-minute mark, with Newport, Doncaster and Wolves all benefiting from late efforts.

Manchester City thrashed Premier League opponents Burnley to progress. The Premier League champions remain in contention for a clean sweep of four trophies as Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, a Kevin Long own goal and Sergio Aguero earned a thumping 5-0 win over the Clarets.

League One Shrewsbury were minutes from knocking out top-flight opponents Wolves, only for Matt Doherty to snatch a 93rd-minute equaliser for Nuno Espirito Santo's side in a 2-2 draw.

Second-half strikes from Andre Gray and Isaac Success earned Watford a 2-0 win at Newcastle, whose wait for a first major domestic trophy since 1955 continues. That was despite the Hornets making 11 changes.

Newport County shocked Premier League Leicester in the third round and their cup run continues - but only just. Matt Dolan scored three minutes into injury time to earn a 1-1 draw at Championship side Middlesbrough.

Portsmouth are enjoying a fine season - they are second in League One - and they are still in the competition after drawing with Queens Park Rangers. Lee Brown had put the 2008 winners in front but Nahki Wells earned the Championship team a replay.

League One Gillingham knocked out one Welsh side, Cardiff, in the third round, but their hopes of eliminating another one ended at Swansea. Ollie McBurnie scored twice for the Championship club in a 4-1 win.

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman said he was left feeling "physically sick" and was "rapidly falling out of love with the game" after perceived refereeing mistakes in his side's 1-0 defeat at Derby.

Ben Whiteman's double - including a 90th-minute penalty - sent League One Doncaster into the fifth round for the first time in 63 years. That late winner earned a 2-1 victory over League Two Oldham.

Championship West Bromwich Albion battled to a 0-0 draw at Premier League Brighton.

The fifth-round draw takes place on BBC One and the BBC Sport website from 19:00 on Monday