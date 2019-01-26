Dijon 2-0 Monaco: Strugglers beaten after Henry sacking

Henry's last game in charge was Monaco's French Cup defeat by second-tier Metz on Tuesday

Monaco were beaten by fellow Ligue 1 strugglers Dijon in their first game since sacking boss Thierry Henry.

Former France international Henry was dismissed on Thursday after just three months in charge, having collected five wins from his 20 games as manager.

Leonardo Jardim was reappointed on Friday, but the Portuguese takes charge in the cup at Guingamp on Tuesday.

Goals from Kwon Chang-Hoon and Naim Sliti lifted Dijon out of the relegation zone.

Defender Naldo, who joined Monaco from Schalke at the beginning of the month, was sent off for a second consecutive game.

Monaco remain one place off the bottom of the table and are three points from safety.

Henry's former assistant Franck Passi took charge of the game against Dijon and said: "These players have the quality. They have what it takes to stay up but they just need for things to click and for it to happen quickly.

"We had chances just like in the past four of five matches but we always make a mistake that kills us."