Match ends, Dijon 2, Monaco 0.
Dijon 2-0 Monaco: Strugglers beaten after Henry sacking
-
- From the section European Football
Monaco were beaten by fellow Ligue 1 strugglers Dijon in their first game since sacking boss Thierry Henry.
Former France international Henry was dismissed on Thursday after just three months in charge, having collected five wins from his 20 games as manager.
Leonardo Jardim was reappointed on Friday, but the Portuguese takes charge in the cup at Guingamp on Tuesday.
Goals from Kwon Chang-Hoon and Naim Sliti lifted Dijon out of the relegation zone.
Defender Naldo, who joined Monaco from Schalke at the beginning of the month, was sent off for a second consecutive game.
Monaco remain one place off the bottom of the table and are three points from safety.
Henry's former assistant Franck Passi took charge of the game against Dijon and said: "These players have the quality. They have what it takes to stay up but they just need for things to click and for it to happen quickly.
"We had chances just like in the past four of five matches but we always make a mistake that kills us."
Line-ups
Dijon
- 16Allain
- 26Chafik
- 18Yambéré
- 24LautoaBooked at 90mins
- 5HaddadiBooked at 90mins
- 14Marié
- 8Abeid
- 22KwonSubstituted forKeitaat 82'minutes
- 10SlitiSubstituted forBalmontat 81'minutes
- 9SaidBooked at 79mins
- 11Tavares
Substitutes
- 1Rúnarsson
- 2Alphonse
- 3Bouka Moutou
- 4Aguerd
- 12Loiodice
- 15Balmont
- 23Keita
Monaco
- 1Subasic
- 25Glik
- 27NaldoBooked at 60mins
- 32Badiashile Mukinayi
- 19Sidibe
- 44FàbregasSubstituted forGolovinat 68'minutes
- 39HenrichsBooked at 62minsSubstituted forSyllaat 84'minutes
- 8TielemansBooked at 49minsSubstituted forVainqueurat 68'minutes
- 2Ballo-Toure
- 7Rony Lopes
- 9Falcao
Substitutes
- 5Jemerson
- 12Vainqueur
- 16Benaglio
- 17Golovin
- 18Pierre Gabriel
- 28Tuncará Gomes
- 34Sylla
- Referee:
- Eric Wattellier
- Attendance:
- 12,060
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dijon 2, Monaco 0.
Attempt saved. Jordan Marié (Dijon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wesley Said.
Jules Keita (Dijon) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Mehdi Abeid following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Rony Lopes (Monaco) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Wesley Lautoa (Dijon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Wesley Lautoa (Dijon).
Booking
Oussama Haddadi (Dijon) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Djibril Sidibe (Monaco).
Florent Balmont (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Mehdi Abeid (Dijon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oussama Haddadi.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Moussa Sylla replaces Benjamin Henrichs.
Substitution
Substitution, Dijon. Jules Keita replaces Kwon Chang-Hoon.
Substitution
Substitution, Dijon. Florent Balmont replaces Naim Sliti.
Attempt saved. Radamel Falcao (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Wesley Said (Dijon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Wesley Said (Dijon).
Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wesley Said (Dijon).
Attempt missed. Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Benjamin Henrichs.
Radamel Falcao (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mehdi Abeid (Dijon).
Benjamin Henrichs (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Marié (Dijon).
Fode Ballo-Toure (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kwon Chang-Hoon (Dijon).
Goal!
Goal! Dijon 2, Monaco 0. Naim Sliti (Dijon) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Júlio Tavares.
Attempt saved. Rony Lopes (Monaco) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Benjamin Henrichs.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Aleksandr Golovin replaces Cesc Fàbregas.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. William Vainqueur replaces Youri Tielemans.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Oussama Haddadi.
Youri Tielemans (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Naim Sliti (Dijon).
Booking
Benjamin Henrichs (Monaco) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Naldo (Monaco) is shown the red card.
Foul by Naldo (Monaco).
Júlio Tavares (Dijon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Jordan Marié.