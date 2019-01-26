Jamie Sterry: Newcastle United full-back rejoins Crewe Alexandra on loan

Jamie Sterry played in both of Newcastle's FA Cup meetings with Blackburn Rovers in January

Crewe Alexandra have signed Newcastle United full-back Jamie Sterry on loan for a second time.

Sterry, 23, played nine games for Crewe during his first stay in 2017-18 and has signed until the end of the season.

The defender has appeared three times for Newcastle this season in cup competitions but is awaiting his Premier League debut for the Magpies.

He was not signed in time to feature in Crewe's League Two game at home to Colchester on Saturday.

