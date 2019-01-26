Alain Djeumfa to take charge of Cameroon's women's team at World Cup

Cameroon's Indomitable Lionesses reached the knock-out phase of the last World Cup in 2015

Cameroon's football federation (Fecafoot) has appointed Alain Djeumfa as coach of the national women's team, just four months before the start of the World Cup in France.

Djeumfa replaces Joseph Ndoko who steered the Indomitable Lionesses to a third place finish at the Women' Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana, sealing their place at France 2019.

46-year-old Djeumfa will be assisted by former Lionesses' skipper, Bernadette Anong.

"I feel honoured with the appointment and I'm aware there is a daunting task ahead with the World Cup in France fast approaching," Djeumfa told BBC Sport.

"We are starting work immediately and we need to have a great preparation ahead of the France event. We want to do better than in 2015 and we think we have what it takes to succeed."

Four years ago, the Indomitable Lionesses reached the last 16, losing 1-0 to China.

Cameroon will face Canada, New Zealand and the Netherlands in Group E at their second World Cup, which will be played in France from 7 June to 7 July.

Djeumfa, who was Cameroon's fitness coach in Ghana, has previously led several top tier sides in the country - amongst them New stars of Douala, Botafogo of Douala and Aigle of Menoua.

Fecafoot is currently in talks with various federations, including the Norway FA, to organise friendly internationals before the World Cup.