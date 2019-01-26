Kidnapped top-flight coach released in Nigeria

Abdullahi Biffo, coach of Nigerian Premier League club Katsina United

The coach of Nigerian Premier League club Katsina United, Abdullahi Biffo, who was kidnapped in northern Nigeria on 7 January, has been freed.

A Katsina police spokesman confirmed that Biffo and three others were abducted three weeks ago and the incident also led to the postponement of the club's league fixture against Rivers United.

Biffo, who had previously managed Abia Warriors, is back at his base in Katsina.

His abductors had demanded 15 million naira (about $42,000), but an undisclosed ransom was paid for his release, and the unhurt coach is now recuperating with family.

In 2008, former Everton defender Joseph Yobo's brother was kidnapped before being released two weeks later.

Last year, the father of Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi was kidnapped for the second time in seven years.

The former Chelsea midfielder paid a ransom of 10 million naira (about £21,000) for his release few days later.