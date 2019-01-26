FA Cup: Arsenal v Man Utd most-watched match of 2018-19 domestic season

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Arsenal 1-3 Man Utd

FA Cup fourth round on the BBC Date: 25-28 January Coverage of all matches, including highlights, across the BBC Sport website and app; Millwall v Everton and Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday live on BBC One; extensive coverage on BBC Radio 5 live and local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Manchester United's FA Cup fourth-round win over Arsenal attracted a peak audience of 7.6 million on BBC One.

It makes Friday's game the most watched of the 2018-19 domestic season so far.

In the third round, 6.6 million tuned in to watch Wolves beat Liverpool and 5.3 million saw Newport County's famous win over Leicester on the BBC.

BBC One will be showing Chelsea against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday (18:00), while Millwall's dramatic 3-2 win over Everton was broadcast on Saturday.

More than two million browsers followed the live text and read the match report of Arsenal-Man Utd on the BBC Sport website.

The draw for the fifth round is live on BBC One's The One Show from 19:00 on Monday.

Mark Chapman will present the draw and will be joined in the studio by two-time Arsenal FA Cup winner Ian Wright and former Arsenal and England player Alex Scott, a seven-time Women's FA Cup winner.

Gary Lineker, an FA Cup winner with Tottenham in 1991, will present Sunday's live game on BBC One.

BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio 5 live sports extra will have commentary across the fourth-round weekend. BBC local radio stations up and down the country will provide commentary from all 16 ties on the BBC Sport website and app.

There is a Match of the Day FA Cup highlights show on Sunday on BBC One, presented by Manish Bhasin at 22:30.