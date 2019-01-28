Scottish Gossip: Hibernian, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Australia boss Graham Arnold is interested in succeeding Neil Lennon as manager of Hibernian, should the suspended Northern Irishman leave the club. (ESPN)

Former Celtic and Scotland manager Gordon Strachan has emerged as the bookies' favourite to take over at Hibernian in the event that head coach Neil Lennon leaves the club. (Herald - subscription required)

Lennon had wanted to sign Celtic forward Ryan Christie for Hibs as part of the proposed deal that would have taken John McGinn to Glasgow before the Scotland midfielder moved to Aston Villa in the summer. (Daily Record)

Striker Florian Kamberi was ready to quit Hibernian on Friday. (Scotland on Sunday)

Southampton are considering a bid for Rangers captain James Tavernier, 27, but boss Steven Gerrard wants £8m for the English defender. (Express)

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill believes Rangers recruit Steven Davis can have the kind of impact on the Ibrox side that Gary McAllister had on Liverpool. (Sun)

O'Neill says Davis is a Northern Ireland great and is a better player now than when he left Rangers in 2012. (Herald - subscription required)

New signing Vakoun Issouf Bayo has vowed to help countryman Eboue Kouassi get his Celtic career back on track. (Sunday Mail)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes believes Kilmarnock's Kris Boyd should have been shown a yellow rather than a red card for his challenge on Dons captain Graeme Shinnie during Saturday's 0-0 draw. (Daily Record)