Josh Maja: Bordeaux sign Sunderland striker for undisclosed fee

Josh Maja scored against Scunthorpe in his final Sunderland appearance on 19 January

Sunderland striker Josh Maja has joined French Ligue 1 club Bordeaux for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old, whose contract with the Black Cats was due to expire at the end of the season, has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Bordeaux.

Maja scored 16 goals in 30 appearances for Sunderland in 2018-19, helping Jack Ross' side to third in the League One table following relegation last term.

He departs the Stadium of Light despite being offered a new contract.

