St Mirren sign Brighton & Hove Albion winger Dreyer and Croatian defender Muzek

Anders Dreyer won both of his Denmark Under-21 caps last year

St Mirren have signed winger Anders Dreyer on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion and Croatian left-back Mateo Muzek from Shakhter Karagandy, both for the rest of the season.

Dreyer, 20, has represented his country up to under-21 level and has played for Brighton's under-23 side since joining the club from Esbjerg in August.

Muzek, 23, is capped for Croatia at under-21 level, and made 30 appearances for Karagandy after joining in February 2018.

The Buddies host Hibernian on Sunday and Dreyer could feature, but Muzek will not as the club await international clearance.

Oran Kearney's side are bottom of the Scottish Premiership, one point below Dundee and have now made nine signings in the January window.

