Neil Lennon: Head coach suspended by club & unlikely to take charge again

Neil Lennon has won 59 of his 123 matches in charge of Hibs

Hibernian have suspended head coach Neil Lennon and it is unlikely he will take charge of the Scottish Premiership team again, the BBC has learned.

It follows an exchange between the Northern Irishman and several employees of the Easter Road club on Friday.

Head of academy coaching Eddie May and assistant coach Grant Murray will be in the dugout against St Mirren on Sunday.

"The full focus of the club is on the trip to Paisley," said a Hibs statement.

"Hibernian FC can confirm that Eddie May, head of academy coaching, and Grant Murray, assistant coach, will take charge of the first team for Sunday's Ladbrokes Premiership game against St Mirren.

"Eddie and Grant, who both have experience of first team management, have worked closely with the first team as part of the matchday coaching staff."

Hibs, who won promotion under Lennon in 2017, are eighth in the table and have lost two and drawn three of their past five league matches.

The Easter Road side will take on Raith Rovers in next month's Scottish Cup last-16 tie.

'Nothing to do with form' - analysis

BBC Scotland's Chris McLaughlin

"We should clarify from the start this is nothing to do with form.

"There was a squad meeting yesterday I believe, after the players were given a day off on Thursday. Everyone was asked for their views, it was a full and frank meeting I'm told. Something then happened and discussions took place between Lennon and club officials. Certainly the club are making no comment as to what was said.

"But what we can say is Neil Lennon has been suspended. They have a game against St Mirren tomorrow and things will need to be clarified.

"It looks like his time in charge at Hibs is over. There is no way back for Neil Lennon now."

Former Hibernian goalkeeper Cammy Bell on BBC radio's Good Morning Scotland

"I was a bit surprised. Obviously, I've worked with Neil. He's a fantastic manager and I think he's done fantastic at Hibs since he's come in. He's maybe not quite got the players in he wanted to over the summer.

"Everybody knows Neil puts everything into the job and lets people know when he's not happy. When I was there, the players responded well to it. That's why Hibs had a good season last season."