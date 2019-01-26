Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Livingston, Hearts, Partick Thistle

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says criticism of head of recruitment Lee Congerton is unfair. (Herald - subscription required)

Rodgers insists he has the final say on Celtic's transfer dealings. (Daily Record)

Meanwhile, the Celtic boss has held talks with goalkeeper Craig Gordon after Scott Bain started the club's past two games. (Sun)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is considering recalling Nikola Katic to his defence following Wednesday's 2-1 defeat by Kilmarnock. (National - subscription required)

Gerrard says defender Joe Worrall "will be looking for some faith from me and his team-mates" following his mistake against Killie and the Rangers boss added: "He has bailed us out on numerous occasions to deserve that faith." (Sun)

Gerrard says midfielder Jordan Rossiter could be loaned out but the manager wants to keep goalkeeper Wes Foderingham at Rangers for the rest of the season. (Daily Record)

Rangers chairman Dave King's £19m offer to buy out the rest of the club's shares is likely to be rejected. (Daily Express)

Livingston's Craig Halkett says leaving Sunday's opponents Rangers was "like stepping off the edge of a cliff" but ultimately a good decision with the defender now enjoying life in the Scottish Premiership. (Daily Record)

Hearts midfielder Anthony McDonald has joined Inverness Caledonian Thistle on loan for the rest of the season. (Scotsman)

Partick Thistle forward Kris Doolan would swap his place in the club's hall of fame for survival as the club battle to avoid successive relegations. (Herald - subscription required)