Match ends, Berwick Rangers 1, Annan Athletic 2.
Berwick Rangers v Annan Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Berwick
- 20AllisonSubstituted forBrennanat 75'minutes
- 2ForbesBooked at 90mins
- 16Brydon
- 6HumeBooked at 72mins
- 12Cook
- 21BrownSubstituted forAloulouat 75'minutes
- 22Blues
- 14Barr
- 18OgilvieBooked at 80mins
- 9Healy
- 19Adamson
Substitutes
- 1Brennan
- 4O'Kane
- 5Wilson
- 10Aloulou
- 11Murphy
- 15McIlduff
- 17Rose
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Hooper
- 5Sonkur
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Strapp
- 7WallaceSubstituted forNadeat 87'minutes
- 8BradleyBooked at 90mins
- 4Wilson
- 9SmithBooked at 83mins
- 11Fergusson
- 10MuirBooked at 25mins
Substitutes
- 12McAdams
- 14Creaney
- 15Watson
- 16Johnston
- 18Murphy
- 20Nade
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
- Attendance:
- 323
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Berwick Rangers 1, Annan Athletic 2.
Booking
Andrew Forbes (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Forbes (Berwick Rangers).
Booking
Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Ahmed Aloulou (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Craig Hume.
Lewis Strapp (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ahmed Aloulou (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt missed. Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ahmed Aloulou (Berwick Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Christian Nade replaces Tony Wallace.
Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Ogilvie (Berwick Rangers).
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.
Attempt saved. Ahmed Aloulou (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic).
Craig Hume (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).
Cameron Blues (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jack Ogilvie (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jack Ogilvie (Berwick Rangers).
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 1, Annan Athletic 2. Calum Adamson (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Sean Brennan replaces Kyle Allison because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Ahmed Aloulou replaces Ross Brown.
Delay in match Kyle Allison (Berwick Rangers) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Annan Athletic 2. Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aidan Smith.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Craig Hume.
Attempt blocked. David Wilson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Craig Hume (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Ross Fergusson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
David Wilson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers).
Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.