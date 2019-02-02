Goal! Edinburgh City 0, Albion Rovers 1. George Newell (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Edinburgh City v Albion Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 22Henderson
- 3McIntyre
- 19Shepherd
- 4Black
- 6Laird
- 25Breen
- 7Smith
- 9Henderson
Substitutes
- 8Walker
- 11Taylor
- 14Rodger
- 15Donaldson
- 20Watson
- 21Morton
- 26Galbraith
Albion
- 1Morrison
- 2Hardie
- 6Fagan
- 5Krones
- 3Trialist
- 4Wharton
- 8Fotheringham
- 7Reilly
- 10Escuriola
- 11Wilson
- 9Newell
Substitutes
- 12Ross
- 14Watson
- 15McMahon
- 16McGeough
- 17Potts
- 18Gordon
- 19Russell
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Goal!
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Robbie McIntyre.
Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers).
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Trialist.
Attempt missed. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Trialist (Albion Rovers).
Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Trialist (Albion Rovers).
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Jason Krones (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Trialist.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Trialist.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.