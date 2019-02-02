Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City0Albion0

Edinburgh City v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22Henderson
  • 3McIntyre
  • 19Shepherd
  • 4Black
  • 6Laird
  • 25Breen
  • 7Smith
  • 9Henderson

Substitutes

  • 8Walker
  • 11Taylor
  • 14Rodger
  • 15Donaldson
  • 20Watson
  • 21Morton
  • 26Galbraith

Albion

  • 1Morrison
  • 2Hardie
  • 6Fagan
  • 5Krones
  • 3Trialist
  • 4Wharton
  • 8Fotheringham
  • 7Reilly
  • 10Escuriola
  • 11Wilson
  • 9Newell

Substitutes

  • 12Ross
  • 14Watson
  • 15McMahon
  • 16McGeough
  • 17Potts
  • 18Gordon
  • 19Russell
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Edinburgh City 0, Albion Rovers 1. George Newell (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Robbie McIntyre.

Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers).

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Trialist.

Attempt missed. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Trialist (Albion Rovers).

Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Trialist (Albion Rovers).

Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).

Jason Krones (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Trialist.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Trialist.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd February 2019

  • Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City0AlbionAlbion Rovers0
  • BerwickBerwick RangersPAnnan AthleticAnnan AthleticP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • CowdenbeathCowdenbeathPPeterheadPeterheadP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • ElginElgin CityPQueen's ParkQueen's ParkP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • StirlingStirling AlbionPClydeClydeP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City23154442162649
2Peterhead21152444172747
3Clyde21143437181945
4Annan Athletic22104835251034
5Stirling218493029128
6Elgin2182113245-1326
7Cowdenbeath207492723425
8Queen's Park216692328-524
9Berwick2142152057-3714
10Albion2115151648-328
View full Scottish League Two table

