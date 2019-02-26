Scottish League Two
Stirling0Clyde1

Stirling Albion v Clyde

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1Ferrie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 6Banner
  • 5Marr
  • 3Thomson
  • 7Jardine
  • 8Glover
  • 4Hughes
  • 11Wright
  • 9Mackin
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Allan
  • 14McLaughlin
  • 15Ashmore
  • 16Docherty
  • 17Binnie
  • 18MacDonald
  • 19Mclear

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 8Duffie
  • 4Lang
  • 5Rumsby
  • 3McNiff
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 6Grant
  • 10Rankin
  • 11Banks
  • 9Goodwillie
  • 7Boyle

Substitutes

  • 14Lyon
  • 16Cogill
  • 17Lamont
  • 18Stewart
  • 21Hughes
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Clyde 1.

Attempt missed. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ronan Hughes (Stirling Albion).

Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt saved. Ronan Hughes (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Scott Glover (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Blair Currie.

Attempt saved. Max Wright (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Foul by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde).

Max Wright (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Lang (Clyde).

Max Wright (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scott Banks (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion).

Attempt saved. Jack Boyle (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Clyde 1. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

John Rankin (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion).

Attempt saved. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Max Wright (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Martin McNiff (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by John Rankin (Clyde).

Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Hand ball by Max Wright (Stirling Albion).

Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead25183448183057
2Edinburgh City25174447173055
3Clyde25165441202153
4Annan Athletic26135845281744
5Elgin25113114147-636
6Stirling26104123535034
7Cowdenbeath2585123131029
8Queen's Park2569102632-627
9Berwick2442182163-4214
10Albion2614211761-447
