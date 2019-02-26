First Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Clyde 1.
Stirling Albion v Clyde
-
Line-ups
Stirling
- 1Ferrie
- 2McGeachie
- 6Banner
- 5Marr
- 3Thomson
- 7Jardine
- 8Glover
- 4Hughes
- 11Wright
- 9Mackin
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 12Allan
- 14McLaughlin
- 15Ashmore
- 16Docherty
- 17Binnie
- 18MacDonald
- 19Mclear
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 8Duffie
- 4Lang
- 5Rumsby
- 3McNiff
- 2Cuddihy
- 6Grant
- 10Rankin
- 11Banks
- 9Goodwillie
- 7Boyle
Substitutes
- 14Lyon
- 16Cogill
- 17Lamont
- 18Stewart
- 21Hughes
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ronan Hughes (Stirling Albion).
Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Ronan Hughes (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Scott Glover (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Blair Currie.
Attempt saved. Max Wright (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde).
Max Wright (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Lang (Clyde).
Max Wright (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Scott Banks (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion).
Attempt saved. Jack Boyle (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Clyde 1. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
John Rankin (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion).
Attempt saved. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Max Wright (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Martin McNiff (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by John Rankin (Clyde).
Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Max Wright (Stirling Albion).
Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.