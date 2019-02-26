Match ends, Elgin City 2, Queen's Park 2.
Elgin City v Queen's Park
-
Elgin
- 21Gourlay
- 16WilsonSubstituted forSutherlandat 76'minutes
- 4McHardyBooked at 19mins
- 14BronskyBooked at 90mins
- 3Lowdon
- 17Maciver
- 6McGovern
- 7OmarBooked at 37minsSubstituted forWilsonat 75'minutes
- 10Roberts
- 9McLeish
- 18Morrison
- 1Watson
- 11Sutherland
- 12Hester
- 15Wilson
- 19Scott
- 20Hay
- 25Loveland
Queen's Park
- 1Hart
- 2Summers
- 5McLaren
- 6GibsonSubstituted forGrantat 69'minutes
- 3McLeanSubstituted forPetersat 84'minutes
- 7McGroryBooked at 34mins
- 4McKernon
- 8Roberts
- 11MooreSubstituted forEastat 78'minutes
- 9HawkeBooked at 74mins
- 10Galt
- 12Peters
- 14East
- 15Grant
- 16Bradley
- 20McDougall
- Graham Beaton
- 504
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Home9
- Away19
- Home6
- Away8
- Home4
- Away4
- Home12
- Away13
Second Half ends, Elgin City 2, Queen's Park 2.
Attempt saved. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Chris McLeish (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Greg Morrison (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park).
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.
Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt saved. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Euan East.
Attempt missed. Dominic McLaren (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Josh Peters (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal! Elgin City 2, Queen's Park 2. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Foul by David Wilson (Elgin City).
Jamie McKernon (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Queen's Park. Josh Peters replaces Scott McLean.
Attempt blocked. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal! Elgin City 1, Queen's Park 2. Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Jordan Lowdon with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by James Grant.
Jordan Lowdon (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park).
Substitution, Queen's Park. Euan East replaces Kieran Moore.
Substitution, Elgin City. Alisdair Sutherland replaces Callum Wilson.
Substitution, Elgin City. David Wilson replaces Rabin Omar.
Foul by Jon-Paul McGovern (Elgin City).
Jamie McKernon (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park).
Attempt missed. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution, Queen's Park. James Grant replaces Scott Gibson.
Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).
Jamie McKernon (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal! Elgin City 0, Queen's Park 2. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Hawke.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Callum Wilson.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.
Foul by Callum Wilson (Elgin City).
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.
Attempt blocked. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.