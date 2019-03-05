Cowdenbeath v Peterhead
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Peterhead
|26
|19
|3
|4
|49
|18
|31
|60
|2
|Clyde
|26
|17
|5
|4
|42
|20
|22
|56
|3
|Edinburgh City
|26
|17
|4
|5
|47
|18
|29
|55
|4
|Annan Athletic
|27
|14
|5
|8
|48
|30
|18
|47
|5
|Stirling
|27
|11
|4
|12
|37
|36
|1
|37
|6
|Elgin
|26
|11
|3
|12
|43
|50
|-7
|36
|7
|Cowdenbeath
|26
|8
|5
|13
|32
|33
|-1
|29
|8
|Queen's Park
|26
|6
|9
|11
|29
|36
|-7
|27
|9
|Berwick
|25
|4
|3
|18
|23
|65
|-42
|15
|10
|Albion
|27
|1
|5
|21
|18
|62
|-44
|8