Raith Rovers v Forfar Athletic
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 17Lyness
- 5Murray
- 4Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 3Crane
- 8Gillespie
- 24Barjonas
- 14Wedderburn
- 11Dingwall
- 15Nisbet
- 7Duggan
Substitutes
- 1Thomson
- 9Buchanan
- 12Matthews
- 16Flanagan
- 18McKay
- 20Watson
- 26McGuffie
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 5Travis
- 4Whyte
- 3Eckersley
- 8Bain
- 6Reilly
- 11MacKintosh
- 10Coupe
- 7Hilson
- 9Baird
Substitutes
- 12Easton
- 14Moore
- 15Malone
- 16Trialist
- 17Aitken
- 21Hoban
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt missed. Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Darren Whyte.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Iain Davidson.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Euan Murray.
Foul by Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic).
Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Grant Gillespie.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Euan Murray.
Hand ball by Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.