Scottish League One
Raith Rovers0Forfar0

Raith Rovers v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 17Lyness
  • 5Murray
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3Crane
  • 8Gillespie
  • 24Barjonas
  • 14Wedderburn
  • 11Dingwall
  • 15Nisbet
  • 7Duggan

Substitutes

  • 1Thomson
  • 9Buchanan
  • 12Matthews
  • 16Flanagan
  • 18McKay
  • 20Watson
  • 26McGuffie

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 5Travis
  • 4Whyte
  • 3Eckersley
  • 8Bain
  • 6Reilly
  • 11MacKintosh
  • 10Coupe
  • 7Hilson
  • 9Baird

Substitutes

  • 12Easton
  • 14Moore
  • 15Malone
  • 16Trialist
  • 17Aitken
  • 21Hoban
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Barjonas.

Attempt missed. Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Darren Whyte.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Iain Davidson.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Euan Murray.

Foul by Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic).

Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Grant Gillespie.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Euan Murray.

Hand ball by Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22164249202952
2Raith Rovers23117549292040
3East Fife2212283631538
4Forfar2311483234-237
5Airdrieonians23103103228433
6Montrose2385102836-829
7Brechin2274112836-825
8Stranraer2165102632-623
9Dumbarton2355133141-1020
10Stenhousemuir2261152246-2419
View full Scottish League One table

