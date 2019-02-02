Delay in match Ryan Harrington (Montrose) because of an injury.
Montrose v Brechin City
-
Line-ups
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 5BolochoweckyjBooked at 21mins
- 14Dillon
- 18Campbell
- 7Webster
- 22Cregg
- 8Watson
- 12Harrington
- 11Milne
- 9Rennie
- 23Henderson
Substitutes
- 2Masson
- 3Fotheringham
- 6McLean
- 16Johnston
- 17Redman
- 19Callaghan
- 20Antoniazzi
Brechin
- 19O'Neil
- 22ThomsonBooked at 18mins
- 17Toshney
- 5Hill
- 3Burns
- 10Sinclair
- 2McLean
- 14Smith
- 21Kavanagh
- 9Jackson
- 7Orsi
Substitutes
- 12Lynas
- 15Morena
- 23Trialist
- 24Bowman
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Booking
Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Lewis Milne (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Craig Thomson (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Euan Henderson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Thomson (Brechin City).
Attempt blocked. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 1, Brechin City 2. Lewis Toshney (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Sean Dillon.
Ryan Harrington (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Thomson (Brechin City).
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 1, Brechin City 1. Euan Smith (Brechin City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Kavanagh.
Attempt missed. Martin Rennie (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Euan Henderson (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 1, Brechin City 0. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Rennie.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Craig Thomson.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.