Scottish League One
Montrose1Brechin2

Montrose v Brechin City

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 5BolochoweckyjBooked at 21mins
  • 14Dillon
  • 18Campbell
  • 7Webster
  • 22Cregg
  • 8Watson
  • 12Harrington
  • 11Milne
  • 9Rennie
  • 23Henderson

Substitutes

  • 2Masson
  • 3Fotheringham
  • 6McLean
  • 16Johnston
  • 17Redman
  • 19Callaghan
  • 20Antoniazzi

Brechin

  • 19O'Neil
  • 22ThomsonBooked at 18mins
  • 17Toshney
  • 5Hill
  • 3Burns
  • 10Sinclair
  • 2McLean
  • 14Smith
  • 21Kavanagh
  • 9Jackson
  • 7Orsi

Substitutes

  • 12Lynas
  • 15Morena
  • 23Trialist
  • 24Bowman
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

Delay in match Ryan Harrington (Montrose) because of an injury.

Booking

Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt saved. Lewis Milne (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Booking

Craig Thomson (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Euan Henderson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Thomson (Brechin City).

Attempt blocked. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 1, Brechin City 2. Lewis Toshney (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Sean Dillon.

Ryan Harrington (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Thomson (Brechin City).

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 1, Brechin City 1. Euan Smith (Brechin City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Kavanagh.

Attempt missed. Martin Rennie (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Euan Henderson (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 1, Brechin City 0. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Rennie.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Craig Thomson.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22164249202952
2Raith Rovers23117549292040
3East Fife2212283631538
4Forfar2311483234-237
5Airdrieonians23103103228433
6Montrose2385102836-829
7Brechin2274112836-825
8Stranraer2165102632-623
9Dumbarton2355133141-1020
10Stenhousemuir2261152246-2419
