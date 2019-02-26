Match ends, East Fife 1, Arbroath 1.
East Fife v Arbroath
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Long
- 12Murdoch
- 3Docherty
- 17Meggatt
- 2DunsmoreBooked at 83mins
- 7Watson
- 16DavidsonBooked at 9mins
- 18Linton
- 8Slattery
- 9CourtSubstituted forDowdsat 73'minutes
- 19CurrieSubstituted forSmithat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Dunlop
- 10Smith
- 14Watt
- 15Dowds
- 20Bell
- 21Terry
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 2Thomson
- 4LittleBooked at 69mins
- 5O'Brien
- 3GoldSubstituted forSwankieat 80'minutes
- 7Kader
- 8McKennaBooked at 36minsSubstituted forMcCordat 73'minutes
- 6Whatley
- 11Linn
- 10Donnelly
- 9WallaceSubstituted forSpenceat 23'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Denholm
- 14Spence
- 15McCord
- 16Doris
- 17Swankie
- 18Hamilton
- 21Hill
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 722
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, East Fife 1, Arbroath 1.
Foul by Daryll Meggatt (East Fife).
Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kevin Smith (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Darren Jamieson.
Hand ball by Kevin Smith (East Fife).
Booking
Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Aaron Dunsmore.
Attempt blocked. Jason Thomson (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.
Attempt missed. Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Gavin Swankie replaces David Gold.
Attempt missed. Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
(Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Penalty saved! Mark Docherty (East Fife) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the top centre of the goal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) because of an injury.
Penalty East Fife. Aaron Dunsmore draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) after a foul in the penalty area.
Daryll Meggatt (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bobby Linn (Arbroath).
Attempt blocked. Patrick Slattery (East Fife) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Ryan McCord replaces Michael McKenna.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Kevin Smith replaces Rory Currie.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Anton Dowds replaces Jonathan Court.
Broque Watson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).
Booking
Ricky Little (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jonathan Court (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).
Foul by Jonathan Court (East Fife).
David Gold (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Rory Currie (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Rory Currie (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by David Gold.
Attempt missed. Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.